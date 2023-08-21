Capral Limited (ASX:CAA) Plans $0.20 Interim Dividend

Capral Limited (ASX:CAA – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, August 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.02.

Capral Limited engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of fabricated and semi-fabricated aluminum related products in Australia. The company offers architectural and building solutions, including framing systems, windows, doors, thermal breaks, curtain walls, sunshades and louvres, showers, wardrobes, security windows and doors, home improvement systems, and hardware and safety products for commercial, accessibility, residential, bushfire, home renovation, and education solution applications.

