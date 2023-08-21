Capral Limited (ASX:CAA) Plans $0.20 Interim Dividend

Capral Limited (ASX:CAA – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, August 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd.
Capral Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.02.
Capral Company Profile
