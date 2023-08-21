Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) to Issue None Dividend of $0.50

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, August 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd.

Karat Packaging Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of KRT opened at $24.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $477.76 million, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.00. Karat Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91.

Institutional Trading of Karat Packaging

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Karat Packaging by 6,881.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Karat Packaging by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Karat Packaging by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Karat Packaging by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Karat Packaging by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on KRT shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Karat Packaging from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Karat Packaging from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Karat Packaging from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

