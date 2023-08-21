Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd.

Regional Management has a dividend payout ratio of 19.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Regional Management to earn $5.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

Regional Management Stock Performance

Regional Management stock opened at $27.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 59.19, a quick ratio of 59.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. Regional Management has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The company has a market cap of $275.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regional Management in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

Insider Activity at Regional Management

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.08 per share, with a total value of $52,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 539,003 shares in the company, valued at $14,057,198.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.08 per share, with a total value of $52,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 539,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,057,198.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $148,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,569.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regional Management in the second quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 145.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 120.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 76.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Regional Management by 3,461.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

About Regional Management

(Get Free Report)

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

Featured Stories

