Equinix, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $3.41 (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 3.41 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd.

Equinix has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Equinix has a dividend payout ratio of 137.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Equinix to earn $28.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $13.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.1%.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $749.77 on Monday. Equinix has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $821.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $781.44 and a 200-day moving average of $736.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.64.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.60, for a total value of $5,732,493.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,888,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.60, for a total transaction of $5,732,493.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,888,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.19, for a total value of $57,014.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,619,564.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,714 shares of company stock worth $11,204,256 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $725,557,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,756,000 after acquiring an additional 179,023 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 604,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,144,000 after acquiring an additional 133,132 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 134.0% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 168,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,042,000 after acquiring an additional 96,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4,757.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,161,000 after acquiring an additional 94,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Equinix from $835.00 to $870.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Equinix from $765.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $811.19.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

