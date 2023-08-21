Lassonde Industries Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (TSE:LAS)

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd.
Lassonde Industries Stock Performance
Lassonde Industries has a 52-week low of C$209.50 and a 52-week high of C$269.18.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Lassonde Industries in a research report on Monday, August 7th.
Lassonde Industries Company Profile
Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.
