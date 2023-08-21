Downer EDI Limited (ASX:DOW) to Issue $0.08 Final Dividend

Downer EDI Limited (ASX:DOW – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd.

Downer EDI Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Get Downer EDI alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Menhinnitt purchased 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$4.23 ($2.75) per share, with a total value of A$88,872.00 ($57,709.09). Corporate insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Downer EDI Company Profile

Downer EDI Limited operates as an integrated facilities management services provider in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Transport, Utilities, and Facilities segments. The company offers road and transport infrastructure services including road network management, routine road maintenance, asset management systems, spray sealing, asphalt laying, and manufacturing and supply of bitumen-based products, and asphalt products, as well as provides landfill diversion solutions and intelligent transport systems; and design and construction of light rail and heavy rail networks, signaling, track and station works, rail safety technology, and bridges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Downer EDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Downer EDI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.