Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Kronos Bio Price Performance

Shares of KRON opened at $1.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $83.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.48. Kronos Bio has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $4.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Kronos Bio by 186.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 439,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 286,235 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CM Management LLC bought a new position in Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kronos Bio by 21.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 578,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 101,739 shares during the last quarter. 56.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidates are KB-0742, an oral cyclin dependent kinase 9 inhibitor for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial; and Lanraplenib, a next-generation SYK inhibitor to treat the patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-mutated acute myeloid leukemia.

