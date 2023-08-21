Excelerate Energy, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:EE)

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd.

Excelerate Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 67.9% annually over the last three years. Excelerate Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 10.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Excelerate Energy to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.1%.

Excelerate Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

Excelerate Energy stock opened at $19.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.96. Excelerate Energy has a 52 week low of $18.27 and a 52 week high of $31.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Excelerate Energy ( NYSE:EE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $432.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.68 million. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 1.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Excelerate Energy will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,225,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,675,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Excelerate Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Excelerate Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

