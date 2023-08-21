Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.365 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:MFC opened at C$24.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.26, a current ratio of 126.59 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$25.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.67. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of C$20.81 and a 12 month high of C$27.50.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C$0.04. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 57.37%. The business had revenue of C$12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.64 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 3.1877445 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MFC. Barclays increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Cormark reduced their target price on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$28.00 price objective on Manulife Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$28.65.

View Our Latest Report on Manulife Financial

About Manulife Financial

(Get Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.