Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited (OTC:HUTCY) Plans $0.04 Dividend

Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited (OTC:HUTCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0352 per share on Monday, September 18th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd.
Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Trading Up 0.2 %
OTC:HUTCY opened at $2.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.35. Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $2.57.
Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Company Profile
