FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.057 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd.
FS Credit Opportunities Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock opened at $5.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.93. FS Credit Opportunities has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $5.97.
Insider Buying and Selling at FS Credit Opportunities
In other news, insider David J. Adelman bought 78,000 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.48 per share, with a total value of $349,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,440. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David J. Adelman purchased 15,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.58 per share, for a total transaction of $70,797.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,940.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David J. Adelman purchased 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.48 per share, with a total value of $349,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 326,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,488,549 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS Credit Opportunities
About FS Credit Opportunities
FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is co-managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC and GSO Capital Partners LP. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
