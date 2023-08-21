FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.057 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock opened at $5.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.93. FS Credit Opportunities has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $5.97.

Get FS Credit Opportunities alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FS Credit Opportunities

In other news, insider David J. Adelman bought 78,000 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.48 per share, with a total value of $349,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,440. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David J. Adelman purchased 15,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.58 per share, for a total transaction of $70,797.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,940.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David J. Adelman purchased 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.48 per share, with a total value of $349,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 326,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,488,549 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS Credit Opportunities

About FS Credit Opportunities

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 75.0% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 107,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 46,222 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the second quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 26.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 77,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 16,179 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 48.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 75,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 24,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 18.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is co-managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC and GSO Capital Partners LP. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.