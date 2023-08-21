TransUnion Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:TRU)

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd.

TransUnion has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. TransUnion has a dividend payout ratio of 9.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TransUnion to earn $3.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.9%.

TRU opened at $77.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $82.27. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.38, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.37.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. TransUnion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.53.

In other news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 18,470 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $1,375,830.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,608.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 18,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $1,375,830.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,608.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Bosworth sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $37,802.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at $568,482.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,584 shares of company stock worth $2,658,880 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 166.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter valued at $49,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 86.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 95.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

