Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

SABR has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sabre from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Sabre in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sabre from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabre has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Sabre Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $5.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.22. Sabre has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $7.92.

In other news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,767,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,932,450.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael O. Randolfi purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.38 per share, for a total transaction of $269,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,940,309.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,767,340 shares in the company, valued at $9,932,450.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 175,000 shares of company stock worth $936,250 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabre

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sabre by 1,258.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Sabre in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Sabre by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Sabre in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Sabre by 63.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

