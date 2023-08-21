Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of SAL opened at $27.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $161.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.60. Salisbury Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.89 and a fifty-two week high of $32.79.
Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.20). Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $12.28 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.
Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans, such as working capital, equipment financing, financing for leasehold improvements, and financing for expansion; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.
