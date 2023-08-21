Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd.

Kelly Services has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Kelly Services has a payout ratio of 15.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kelly Services to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.5%.

Kelly Services Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Kelly Services stock opened at $17.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.83 million, a P/E ratio of 445.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.11. Kelly Services has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $19.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kelly Services will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KELYA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Kelly Services from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Insider Transactions at Kelly Services

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Dupree sold 4,000 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $76,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,874.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kelly Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KELYA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kelly Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Kelly Services by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 13,906 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Kelly Services by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Kelly Services by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kelly Services by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and placement services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

Featured Articles

