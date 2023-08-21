HC Wainwright Cuts Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM) Price Target to $2.50

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.50 to $2.50 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 224.59% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Electra Battery Materials from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELBM opened at $0.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Electra Battery Materials has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $4.05. The company has a market cap of $27.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.73.

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Electra Battery Materials will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELBM. Tamar Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Electra Battery Materials by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 24,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electra Battery Materials in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electra Battery Materials in the second quarter worth $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Electra Battery Materials by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Electra Battery Materials in the second quarter worth $114,000. 10.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain.

