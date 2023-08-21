Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $60.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 204.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CALT opened at $16.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.56 million, a P/E ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.93. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 5.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 18,978 shares during the last quarter. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

