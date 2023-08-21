First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of FGB opened at $3.41 on Monday. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $3.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average is $3.17.
About First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.
