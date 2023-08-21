Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd.

Tetra Tech has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Tetra Tech has a dividend payout ratio of 17.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tetra Tech to earn $6.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech Stock Up 0.5 %

TTEK opened at $158.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Tetra Tech has a fifty-two week low of $122.86 and a fifty-two week high of $173.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.65 and its 200 day moving average is $150.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.52 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.21, for a total value of $390,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,161.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 2,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $350,536.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,722.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.21, for a total transaction of $390,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,786,161.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,734 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,612 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tetra Tech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.