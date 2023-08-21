Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the conglomerate on Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd.

Griffon has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Griffon has a dividend payout ratio of 12.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Griffon to earn $4.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.4%.

Shares of NYSE GFF opened at $41.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.82. Griffon has a 52 week low of $25.97 and a 52 week high of $43.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.86 million. Griffon had a positive return on equity of 54.04% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. Griffon’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Griffon will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GFF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Griffon in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on Griffon from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFF. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 829.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 572,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,060,000 after buying an additional 510,641 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Griffon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,521,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,656,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,304,000 after buying an additional 388,996 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 185.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 369,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,232,000 after buying an additional 240,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Griffon by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 428,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,731,000 after purchasing an additional 237,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

