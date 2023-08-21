ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to Outperform

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.25.

Get ArcBest alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ArcBest

ArcBest Price Performance

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $104.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $122.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.57.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.50). ArcBest had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.30 earnings per share. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ArcBest will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ArcBest

In other ArcBest news, Director Craig E. Philip sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $378,214.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,042. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ArcBest news, Director Craig E. Philip sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $378,214.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,042. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Seth Runser sold 5,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $628,972.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,132,707.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,843 shares of company stock valued at $4,362,676 in the last 90 days. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcBest

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.