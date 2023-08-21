RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) to Issue $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd.

RB Global has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. RB Global has a payout ratio of 37.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect RB Global to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

Shares of RB Global stock opened at $56.64 on Monday. RB Global has a 52-week low of $48.72 and a 52-week high of $71.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.67 and a 200 day moving average of $58.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.94.

In other RB Global news, Director Michael D. Sieger purchased 1,000 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.08 per share, for a total transaction of $58,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at $176,330.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO James Francis Kessler acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.30 per share, with a total value of $112,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,519.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael D. Sieger acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.08 per share, for a total transaction of $58,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,330.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 3,411 shares of company stock worth $194,090 in the last 90 days. 4.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RB Global by 286.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,479,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,791,000 after buying an additional 4,804,923 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its stake in shares of RB Global by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,209,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,511 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of RB Global by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,537,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,684 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RB Global during the 4th quarter worth $79,586,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of RB Global by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,823,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,834 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RBA. OTR Global upgraded shares of RB Global to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of RB Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

