Horizen Price Tops $7.12 on Major Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $99.91 million and $3.66 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Horizen has traded down 18% against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $7.12 or 0.00027416 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00094845 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00049588 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000177 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,035,619 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

