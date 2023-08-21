Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 10,513 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 73.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,513 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,443 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL stock opened at $81.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.04. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $86.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 353.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 1,060.92%.

WELL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.92.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

