Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $257,000 Investment in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 66,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.13% of Annexon at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Annexon by 158.8% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 31,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 19,246 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Annexon in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Annexon by 630.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Annexon during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Annexon during the first quarter worth approximately $2,516,000.

Insider Activity at Annexon

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,701,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,145,102.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ANNX shares. Bank of America lowered Annexon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Annexon from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Annexon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Annexon from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Annexon Stock Down 1.3 %

ANNX opened at $2.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.34. Annexon, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $7.65. The company has a market capitalization of $155.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.60.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Annexon, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annexon Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

