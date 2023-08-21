Bend DAO Price Down 22.4% Over Last Week (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. Bend DAO has a market capitalization of $32.57 million and $82,938.44 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar. One Bend DAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bend DAO Profile

Bend DAO was first traded on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

