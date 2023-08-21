Status (SNT) Reaches Market Cap of $85.26 Million

Status (SNT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 21st. In the last seven days, Status has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. Status has a market cap of $85.26 million and $13.37 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.0221 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00019191 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018836 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00015021 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,985.92 or 1.00084288 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,859,379,858 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

