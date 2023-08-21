RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One RichQUACK.com token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, RichQUACK.com has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. RichQUACK.com has a market cap of $22.53 million and approximately $343,096.52 worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000032 BTC.

RichQUACK.com Token Profile

RichQUACK.com launched on June 8th, 2021. RichQUACK.com’s total supply is 46,775,855,335,611,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,085,961,274,152,300 tokens. The Reddit community for RichQUACK.com is https://reddit.com/r/richquack_quack. The official message board for RichQUACK.com is medium.com/@richquack. RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack. The official website for RichQUACK.com is www.richquack.com.

Buying and Selling RichQUACK.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RichQUACK.com (QUACK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. RichQUACK.com has a current supply of 46,775,855,335,611,000 with 44,085,961,274,152,300 in circulation. The last known price of RichQUACK.com is 0 USD and is down -0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $336,702.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.richquack.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RichQUACK.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RichQUACK.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RichQUACK.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

