Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Receives $8.27 Average Target Price from Analysts

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.09.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSHA. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TSHA

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Taysha Gene Therapies

In other news, major shareholder R.A. Session II sold 80,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $57,174.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,302,734.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, Director John A. Stalfort III purchased 388,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 999,381 shares in the company, valued at $899,442.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder R.A. Session II sold 80,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $57,174.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,877,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,302,734.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 17,300,000 shares of company stock worth $15,570,000 and sold 386,689 shares worth $274,444. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,999,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,943 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,440,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,292,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 128,517 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 273,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance

Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $1.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average is $0.83.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.