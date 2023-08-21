Head-To-Head Comparison: FiscalNote (OTCMKTS:NOTE) and Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN)

FiscalNote (OTCMKTS:NOTE – Get Free Report) and Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares FiscalNote and Uxin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get FiscalNote alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FiscalNote -180.24% -111.55% -35.74% Uxin 15.16% N/A -35.15%

Risk and Volatility

FiscalNote has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uxin has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

34.6% of FiscalNote shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of Uxin shares are held by institutional investors. 50.8% of FiscalNote shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.9% of Uxin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares FiscalNote and Uxin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FiscalNote $113.76 million 3.05 -$218.26 million ($2.32) -1.16 Uxin $299.85 million 0.21 -$22.59 million ($0.62) -2.52

Uxin has higher revenue and earnings than FiscalNote. Uxin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FiscalNote, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for FiscalNote and Uxin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FiscalNote 0 1 6 0 2.86 Uxin 0 0 0 0 N/A

FiscalNote currently has a consensus price target of $8.35, suggesting a potential upside of 209.26%. Given FiscalNote’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FiscalNote is more favorable than Uxin.

Summary

Uxin beats FiscalNote on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FiscalNote

(Get Free Report)

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. operates as technology company. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships. It serves a customer base that includes businesses comprising the Fortune 100 companies, government agencies, law firms, professional services organizations, trade groups, and non-profits. The company is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.

About Uxin

(Get Free Report)

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for FiscalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FiscalNote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.