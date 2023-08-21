Insider Selling: BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) CEO Sells $1,473,871.68 in Stock

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) CEO Neil Kumar sold 51,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total transaction of $1,473,871.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,813,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,609,302.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

BridgeBio Pharma Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BBIO opened at $28.72 on Monday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $36.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.94.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 97.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 22,905.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at $83,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Featured Articles

