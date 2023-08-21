Insider Selling: Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) SVP Sells $582,012.41 in Stock

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $582,012.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Aflac Stock Down 1.0 %

AFL stock opened at $74.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.69 and a 200-day moving average of $68.31. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $56.03 and a fifty-two week high of $78.43.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 22.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFL. Bank of America boosted their target price on Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Institutional Trading of Aflac

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Aflac by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 338,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,343,000 after buying an additional 37,174 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Aflac by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

