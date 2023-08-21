QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) CFO Sells $524,272.32 in Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 76,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $524,272.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 604,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,755.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kevin Hettrich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $294,159.50.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Kevin Hettrich sold 75,820 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $555,002.40.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

QS opened at $6.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 5.16. QuantumScape Co. has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 19.25 and a quick ratio of 19.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Research analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

QS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of QuantumScape from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on QuantumScape from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research cut QuantumScape from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on QuantumScape from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in QuantumScape by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in QuantumScape by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in QuantumScape by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in QuantumScape by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in QuantumScape by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

