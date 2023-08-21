Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Community Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TCFC opened at $27.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Community Financial has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $41.43. The company has a market cap of $153.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of Community Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Community Financial by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Community Financial by 2,613.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Community Financial by 600.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Community Financial by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Community Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Financial

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, and commercial equipment loans, as well as commercial loan products, including term loans, demand loans, and lines of credit; consumer loans, such as loans for automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, and trucks, home improvement loans, secured and unsecured personal lines of credit, and credit card loans.

