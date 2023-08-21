Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Free Report) (TSE:TC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Tucows Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:TCX opened at $20.12 on Thursday. Tucows has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $53.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.32 and a 200 day moving average of $26.19. The firm has a market cap of $218.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tucows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Tucows by 426.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Tucows by 793.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tucows in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Tucows by 201.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tucows during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

