Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) COO Sells $538,913.76 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) COO Jerry James Hunter sold 58,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $538,913.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,387,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,538,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jerry James Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Jerry James Hunter sold 48,666 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $518,292.90.

On Friday, June 16th, Jerry James Hunter sold 75,534 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $794,617.68.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $9.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.63. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $13.89. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.16.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 30.19% and a negative return on equity of 36.83%. On average, analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Snap during the first quarter worth $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Snap by 738.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Snap during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNAP shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Snap from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Snap in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.41.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

