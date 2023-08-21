Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Theravance Biopharma Stock Up 0.7 %

Institutional Trading of Theravance Biopharma

NASDAQ TBPH opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $512.26 million, a P/E ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.45. Theravance Biopharma has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $12.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $983,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Theravance Biopharma by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 14,601 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Theravance Biopharma by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saturn V Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,334,000.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

