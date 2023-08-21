Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

SYBT opened at $47.63 on Thursday. Stock Yards Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $41.61 and a fifty-two week high of $78.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.70.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.02). Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 28.87%. The business had revenue of $84.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.27 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This is a boost from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 2,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $91,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,358,306.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 67.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. 55.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

