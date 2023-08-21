Insider Selling: Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) CEO Sells $1,375,000.88 in Stock

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,540 shares in the company, valued at $5,468,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $104.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.61. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $123.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Skyworks Solutions

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,402,644,000 after buying an additional 94,095 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,442,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,487,905,000 after buying an additional 433,378 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,677,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $905,804,000 after buying an additional 276,958 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 126.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,239,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $500,224,000 after buying an additional 2,367,141 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,160,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $379,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.