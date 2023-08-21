RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Director Sells $555,629.04 in Stock

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 18,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $555,629.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,843.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

RxSight Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RXST opened at $29.97 on Monday. RxSight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.35 and its 200 day moving average is $22.06. The company has a quick ratio of 9.81, a current ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional Trading of RxSight

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight during the 1st quarter valued at $44,146,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 4,739.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 565,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after purchasing an additional 553,820 shares during the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,803,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,629,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,942,000 after purchasing an additional 382,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after purchasing an additional 301,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RXST shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on RxSight from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of RxSight in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on RxSight from $17.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on RxSight from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on RxSight from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

RxSight Company Profile

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

