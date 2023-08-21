Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) COO Sells $1,253,161.00 in Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $1,253,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,277,394. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Javier Olivan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

On Tuesday, August 15th, Javier Olivan sold 7,636 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,338,066.84.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:META opened at $283.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $296.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.06. The company has a market capitalization of $728.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $326.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $313.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on META

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.