Insider Selling: Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Sells $1,379,976.03 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) CEO Todd Nightingale sold 74,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $1,379,976.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,256,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,253,798.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Fastly Stock Up 0.8 %

Fastly stock opened at $19.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.72. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Fastly by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Fastly by 7.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Fastly by 23.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fastly by 6.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Fastly by 19.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSLY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fastly from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Fastly from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fastly from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.61.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

