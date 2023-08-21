Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Director Sells $1,117,000.00 in Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $1,117,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nicholas Dominic Cortezi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 18th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 4,283 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $191,364.44.

On Monday, August 14th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $1,116,750.00.

On Friday, August 11th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $1,102,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $1,101,000.00.

On Monday, August 7th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00.

On Friday, August 4th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 13,060 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $576,337.80.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $1,101,250.00.

On Friday, July 28th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 5,825 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $257,115.50.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $1,132,750.00.

On Monday, July 24th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $1,110,500.00.

RYAN opened at $45.11 on Monday. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.13 and a 1-year high of $46.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.18 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.20 and a 200-day moving average of $42.27.

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm had revenue of $585.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 524.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 2,060.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RYAN. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

