Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Director Sells $504,358.47 in Stock

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $504,358.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,391,364.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

SWKS opened at $104.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.61. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.21%.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays cut Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

