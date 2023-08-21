Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,370,035.74 in Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 256,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,370,035.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,818,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,070,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Funko stock opened at $5.92 on Monday. Funko, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $306.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Funko by 9.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Funko by 456.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 47,293 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Funko by 18.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,115,000 after purchasing an additional 160,283 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Funko during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Funko by 53.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FNKO. Bank of America lowered their target price on Funko from $13.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Funko from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Funko in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Funko from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Funko from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.81.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; fashion accessories, including handbags, backpacks, wallets, clothing, and other accessories; and figures, apparel, board games, accessories, plush products, homewares, vinyl records and art prints, posters, and digital non-fungible tokens, as well as creates soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

