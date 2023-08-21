Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells $618,175.52 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 10,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $618,175.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,057,407.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 16th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 12,786 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $803,727.96.

On Monday, August 14th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 9,483 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $596,480.70.

On Friday, August 11th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 2,158 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $138,306.22.

On Wednesday, August 9th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 100 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $6,500.00.

On Thursday, June 8th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 10,112 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $608,540.16.

On Tuesday, June 6th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 24,037 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $1,445,585.18.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

GSHD opened at $60.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.00. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $76.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 28.63%. The firm had revenue of $69.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.08 million. Equities analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 22.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 5.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,653 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at about $302,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 0.5% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 84,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 15.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GSHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $60.54 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GSHD

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Articles

