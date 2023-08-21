Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TRIN. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Trinity Capital from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.97.

NASDAQ:TRIN opened at $14.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $525.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.28. Trinity Capital has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $15.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is 270.42%.

In other news, insider Kyle Steven Brown purchased 3,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $49,998.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,757.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AWM Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 42,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Trinity Capital by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 569,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after buying an additional 17,066 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Trinity Capital by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 747,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after buying an additional 78,637 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Trinity Capital by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 556,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after buying an additional 51,316 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Trinity Capital by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

