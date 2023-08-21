StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Interface (NASDAQ:TILE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Interface from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Get Interface alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TILE

Interface Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TILE stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $579.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.88 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Interface has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.67.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. Interface had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $329.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Interface’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Interface will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Interface Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interface

In other Interface news, VP Stansfield Nigel sold 8,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $90,356.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 198,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,689.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Interface

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Interface by 228.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Interface during the second quarter worth about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Interface by 407.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Interface during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Interface during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Interface Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles and vinyl sheet under the Interface brand; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.