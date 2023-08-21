Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH)

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $120.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

TECH has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.09.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne stock opened at $78.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.37. Bio-Techne has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $90.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $7,068,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,224,563.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Techne

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Broadcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at about $24,489,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 15.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 238,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,433,000 after purchasing an additional 31,308 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 59.0% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 14,166 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 12.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 264,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,573,000 after purchasing an additional 30,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

