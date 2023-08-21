Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Price Target Raised to $55.50

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.50 to $55.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Southern Copper from a neutral rating to a sell rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southern Copper from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SCCO

Southern Copper Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $77.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.26. Southern Copper has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $87.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.92.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 34.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Copper will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

Insider Activity at Southern Copper

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $43,555.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,613.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $43,555.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,613.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sanchez Mejorada Enri Castillo sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $195,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $260,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,400 shares of company stock valued at $274,404 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Southern Copper

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 248.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern Copper

(Get Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.